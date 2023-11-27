Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An Iota man was arrested after a home was set on fire on Sunday, Nov. 26 in Terrebonne Parish.

Terrebonne Parish Tim Soignet said deputies were called to the scene of the fire around 12 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadway Avenue in Schriever.

They found that all occupants had escaped the home and that a resident had extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

Soignet said there were indications that the fire was intentionally set. Additionally, deputies learned that 52-year-old Benjamin James Acosta was living in the home hours before the fire. He was reportedly asked to leave after an incident that happened in the home.

Acosta was arrested around 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Highway 659. He was charged with aggravated arson and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. His bond was set at $1,000,500.

“This was a very dangerous situation, and could have become tragic if not for the actions of the First Responders. Our team did a great job in removing this offender from our streets,” said Soignet.

