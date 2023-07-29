All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 27, 2023, investigators of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an adult subject, actively chatting with what he believed to be a minor online. During the conversation, the subject allegedly transmitted a sexually explicit image of himself, soliciting the same in return, and made plans to meet the minor and a friend for sex.
According to deputies, after the suspect was positively identified as 23-year-old Chase Duhon, an arrest warrant was obtained, and he was taken into custody without incident. Duhon was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.
