Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A man accused of the brutal murder of a North Shore priest and his assistant appeared in court for the first time in the case on Tuesday.

At an arraignment, 49-year-old Antonio Donde Tyson pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the deaths of Fr. Otis Young and caretaker Ruth Prats after their bodies were found “burned beyond recognition” in late November.

Photos: Covington Police Department

Tyson has previously served a 40-year sentence for forcible rape, a 40-year sentence for armed robbery, and a 30-year sentence for aggravated burglary, all to run concurrently. Earlier this month, he was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Related Stories

Latest Stories