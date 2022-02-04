PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to perform a welfare check at the Walmart located at 17585 Airline Hwy.

A deputy approached a Chevrolet Cruze that was parked in the fire lane.

The deputy noticed that there was a sleeping child in the back of the vehicle.

Darnell E. Honore, 41, of Baton Rouge, was located and questioned about how long the vehicle had been in the fire lane.

APSO says the answer that Honore gave was not accurate.

A brief investigation determined that the child had been alone for 34 minutes.

Honore was arrested and charged with one count of Child Desertion.

The Baton Rouge man was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and released on his own recognizance.