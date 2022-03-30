NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been just over two months since 18-year-old Keyron Ross was fatally shot in Algiers, and now the man suspected of pulling the trigger has been indicted for his murder.

On Wednesday, March 30, District Attorney Jason Williams announced the indictment of 19-year-old Tyrese Carter on charges of Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm and Obstruction of Justice.

The case dates back to January 26 when Ross was traveling down Texas Drive when someone approached his car from behind and shot at him multiple times. Ross was rushed to the hospital where he died the following day.

Carter later surrendered to the NOPD on February 7.

DA Williams commented on the indictment in a statement on Wednesday, saying:

“The senseless violence that took the life of Edna Karr student Keyron Ross was a tough moment for our community. And, we remain committed to securing justice for the Ross family and the entire Edna Karr High School community. Through this indictment and the others, we are surging back against crime. The people of New Orleans can rest assured that we will do everything in our power to ensure that those who commit violent offenses are held accountable.”