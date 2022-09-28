ARABI, La. (WGNO)—An Arabi man is in jail Tuesday after a reliable source led the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office to open an investigation regarding illegal drug activity.

32-year-old Anthony Segari is accused of dealing while walking between his home and the 7600 block of West Judge Perez Drive. On Sept. 20 at about 12:45 p.m., detectives saw Segari in the process of a “hand-to-hand” transaction and decided to do a “pedestrian stop” while in the 600 block of Rowley Boulevard.

Deputies found him in possession of:

21.3 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl with an approximate street value of $2,100

71.1 grams of marijuana with an approximate street value of $1,420

Clear plastic bags and a digital scale

Segari was arrested and booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison on charges of

Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish. Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon.