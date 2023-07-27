Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An Independence man reportedly admitted to causing a wildfire that damaged company land in Tangipahoa Parish.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said agents started investigating the fire on Hano Road in Independence on July 22. The wildfire destroyed roughly nine acres of pine plantation on company land.

LDAF agents later identified 55-year-old Steve Harrison as the suspect. A few days later, on July 25, Harrison was arrested at his home on Hano Road.

LDAF officials said he admitted to setting the fire. He was charged with simple arson. He was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail.

“It is illegal to purposely set a fire. A person suspected of doing so will be charged even if no one got hurt and regardless of the damage resulting from the fire,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts