MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On April 3, 2023, officials of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made an arrest after Tillou Baptist Church and several other churches were burglarized in the area. According to deputies, 28-year-old Hayden Aaron was brought in for questioning and he allegedly admitted to breaking into multiple churches and buildings in the area.

Aaron was then arrested and charged with three counts of Simple Burglary of a Religious Building and two counts of Simple Burglary.