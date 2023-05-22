NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for a man who’s accused of beating an employee at a business in the French Quarter on Saturday, May 20.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the incident happened in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.

They said the man entered the business, attacked the employee from behind, dragged him outside and hit the victim with his fist.

NOPD officials said the incident was caught on security footage and the suspect is wanted for battery.

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

(Courtesy: New Orleans Police Department)

