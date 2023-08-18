Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man accused of the Aug. 3 killing of a man in the Holy Cross neighborhood in New Orleans has been found incompetent to stand trial.

On Aug, 17, a ruling was handed down for 24-year-old Adam Belanouane, who was arrested for allegedly beating 23-year-old Derian Dominguez to death inside a Burgundy Street home.

Belanouane, who was facing a charge of second-degree murder, was committed to a mental health facility in Jackson, Louisiana.

Another competency hearing will be held for Belanouane at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories