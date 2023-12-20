Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man wanted on attempted murder, rape and false imprisonment charges in St. Tammany Parish was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 1400 block of Beech Street near Slidell on Nov. 23.

At the scene, deputies said they found a running car with a door open outside a home and a man leaving the scene.

Deputies were dispatched to find the man, identified by the STPSO as 25-year-old Shawn Landry, but were unsuccessful.

Deputies then talked to a woman inside the home, who alleged that Landry was holding her hostage. The woman said Landry allegedly raped and abused her during that time.

She also said that Landry allegedly broke into the home after being locked out and took her phone and car.

A warrant was issued for Landry’s arrest on two counts of home invasion, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, a charge of second-degree rape, a charge of theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of simple assault and a charge of false imprisonment.

Deputies then consulted with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to search for Landry.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force arrested Landry in Las Vegas.

According to the STPSO, “Landry is being held on the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office charges, at the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition to Louisiana.”

