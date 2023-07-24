Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for a man who’s accused of attacking someone with a machete on Sunday, July 23.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said the incident happened at the intersection of North Claiborne and Ursulines avenues.

The victim and suspect were reportedly involved in a verbal fight that turned physical. The suspect allegedly struck the victim in the arm with a machete.

NOPD officials said the victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and the suspect left the scene.

According to the NOPD, the suspect goes by the nickname “Furly.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call NOPD First District Detectives at (504)-658-6010 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

