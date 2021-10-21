Man accused of abusing child for years in Louisiana

COVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 37-year-old Craig Cato is in trouble with the law.

Cato was indicted by a grand jury in St. Tammany Parish.

The 37-year-old man is facing “one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.”

The indictment came down on October 20.

According to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office, “The abuse took place in Covington, Louisiana over 8 years starting when the child was 5 years old.”

These two individuals played pivotal roles in this case:

Detective Angelica Lopez of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case

Assistant District Attorney Ysonde Boland presented the case to the Grand Jury