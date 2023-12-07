Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for attempted rape and battery has been arrested.

NOPD Special Victims Division officers arrested 52-year-old Dean Kelly on Thursday, Dec. 7 on charges of attempted third-degree rape and sexual battery from an October incident.

Kelly is a former New Orleans model, known for his appearance in an Aerosmith video.

Police documents revealed he spent the last 10 years in prison on sexual battery and other charges, until his release in 2022.

According to officers, Kelly is expected to be booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Officers say the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call officers at (504) 658-5523 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts