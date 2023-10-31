Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man involved in a Central City shooting that left him wounded was arrested on Monday, Oct. 30, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Felicity Street around 4:14 a.m. where they found a man, 22-year-old Cliff Ruffin, suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives said Ruffin was the perpetrator of a domestic simple battery incident.

According to detectives, there was an argument between Ruffin and the victim that led to the victim shooting Ruffin in the leg before running away.

Once released from the hospital, Ruffin will be arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on:

Two charges of domestic abuse simple battery

Domestic abuse simple battery child endangerment

Simple robbery

Illegal possession of stolen things

Felon in possession of a firearm

Stalking

Simple robbery

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories