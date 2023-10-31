Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man involved in a Central City shooting that left him wounded was arrested on Monday, Oct. 30, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Felicity Street around 4:14 a.m. where they found a man, 22-year-old Cliff Ruffin, suffering from a gunshot wound.
EMS took the man to a local hospital for treatment.
Detectives said Ruffin was the perpetrator of a domestic simple battery incident.
According to detectives, there was an argument between Ruffin and the victim that led to the victim shooting Ruffin in the leg before running away.
Once released from the hospital, Ruffin will be arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on:
- Two charges of domestic abuse simple battery
- Domestic abuse simple battery child endangerment
- Simple robbery
- Illegal possession of stolen things
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Stalking
