PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of running over and killing a 4-year-old and leaving the scene of a crash in Panama City Beach was sentenced for violating his probation in a separate incident this week.

Kenneth Martinez was arrested for the hit and run on March 30 after fleeing the scene in the Breakfast Point Marketplace parking lot a day earlier. The young girl was on vacation with her family from Tennessee.

Court records show Martinez was already on probation for assault and reckless driving. That incident happened in March of 2021. Martinez cut off another driver while trying to leave a popular shopping center on the beach. When the victim got out of his car and approached Martinez he pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

On Thursday Martinez was sentenced to 150 days in jail for violating his probation. The criminal case against him for leaving the scene of an accident involving death is ongoing.