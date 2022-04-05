NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A morning shooting in New Orleans East left a male victim injured on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 7:30 on March 5, NOPD received a call to the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim’s age has not yet been released.

The case has been classified as aggravated by shooting.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by submitting information online or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.