MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2023, officials of the Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit confirmed that Lance Levie was the male subject in the fatal officer-involved shooting that shook place on Ray Drive in Monroe, La.

On November 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to perform a welfare check at a residence on Ray Drive in Monroe. Upon arrival, deputies encountered Levie, who was allegedly armed with a large knife, firearm, and improvised flammable explosive device.

As authorities spoke with Levie, he allegedly began making numerous threats toward deputies. Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, Levie allegedly lit the flammable explosive device in his possession, attempting to injure authorities.

According to a press release made by the Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit, deputies discharged their firearm and Levie sustained fatal injuries from the shooting, and he was pronounced deceased. With the assistance of the Monroe Police Department Bomb Squad, the home was cleared and authorities allegedly discovered additional explosive devices.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriffs ‘s Office expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lance Levie. This incident is under thorough investigation to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to the tragic outcome. Upon completion, the case will be turned over to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review. We understand the impact that this incident has on the community, and we remain committed to transparency throughout the investigation. Lieutenant Matthew Henderson, Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit

