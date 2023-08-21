MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A Madisonville man was found guilty of domestic abuse battery committed in the presence of a child on Aug. 16.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports the incident happened in February of 2021. St. Tammany Parish deputies had responded to a home in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Montgomery said 37-year-old John Richard Oalmann and the victim had argued over whether to finish watching a movie. During the argument, Montgomery said Oalmann hit a plate of food out of the victim’s hands.

He then reportedly followed the victim to the bedroom, threw a dresser drawer at her, slapped her in the face and put her in a choke hold. This all happened in front of the victim’s 3-year-old child, according to Montgomery.

Some of the victim’s family members were there and gave a statement to deputies. The victim reportedly had various markings on her body.

Deputies later found Oalmann at a nearby gas station. Montgomery said that while speaking with Oalmann, a deputy asked him, “Why do you like putting your hands on women?” He replied, “I try not to. I have an anger problem.”

Oalmann is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20.

