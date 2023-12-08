ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A 13-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” her junior high school in St. Tammany Parish.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Madisonville-area student told a classmate about the threat. The classmate told a teacher, which is how the sheriff’s office found out.

The girl was arrested on Friday, Dec. 8 and charged with misdemeanor menacing. She was released on a custodial agreement to appear in court.

“We have made it very clear that threats like this will be taken seriously. We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats made at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

