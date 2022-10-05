BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A key member of the LSU Foundation’s staff has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.

The university issued a statement Tuesday, October 4, indicating that the disgraced employee has been fired as a result of “egregiously unacceptable” charges and his ensuing arrest.

According to LSU, the terminated employee is 38-year-old Chase Kojis, who served as Facilities Coordinator to the LSU Foundation.

An official arrest document provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says Kojis attempted to impersonate a woman online and engaged in online conversations linked to child pornography.

The affidavit also says some of the conversations Kojis is linked to include chats with others, “about breeding their young children and having sex with children.”

LSU issued the following statement Tuesday:

This morning, we were made aware that Chase Kojis, LSU Foundation facilities coordinator, was arrested off-campus by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The LSU Foundation has advised us that given the egregiously unacceptable nature of the charges- involving the unlawful use of the Internet, including but not limited to child pornography, impersonation, and animal abuse- his employment was immediately terminated. The acts in question are not believed to have occurred on campus, and the LSU Police Department currently has no involvement in the case. LSU Office of Communications & University Relations

EBRSO says Kojis was arrested on one count of online impersonation (felony) and one count of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image (felony).

Kojis posted a $65,000 bond and was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.