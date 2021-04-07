LSU Athletic Department employee seeking $50M after Les Miles Investigation

Associate Athletic Director at LSU filing lawsuit alleging a coordinated coverup by some university officials and lawfirm

UPDATE:

“The things Sharon Lewis went through no human being should have to suffer.” — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) April 7, 2021

#HAPPENINGNOW Attorneys representing Sharon Lewis are speaking on her behalf regarding the $50 million dollar lawsuit filed this week against LSU. pic.twitter.com/mi1mPkvr3Z — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) April 7, 2021

Attorney Bridget Brown: “we are here for Sharon Lewis and all the other people who have suffered through this.” — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) April 7, 2021

ORIGINAL:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis is filing a Title IX Retaliation and Civil Rico action on Wednesday.

What that means is that Lewis is asking for $50 million dollars in a lawsuit against various university officials including former Head Football Coach Les Miles.

Miles is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Along with Miles, the lawsuit is targeting these groups:

LSU Board Of Supervisors

LSU’s Law Firm, Taylor Porter

Other LSU dignitaries

The attorneys for Sharon Lewis are expected to speak outside the 19th Judicial District Court at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Attorneys Larry English, Bridgett Brown and Tammye Brown could speak about what is mentioned below in this statement made on behalf of Sharon Lewis:

Attorney Tammye Brown stated: “Members of the LSU Board of Supervisors, LSU Athletic Department, LSU Leadership and their law firm, Taylor Porter entered into a conspiracy to hide Les Miles’ sexual harassment investigation from federal officials and the public and to retaliate against Ms. Lewis. Over the last eight (8) years, Ms. Lewis has stood up to to protect LSU female student workers and as a result has suffered unimaginable retaliation sanctioned by the LSU Board of Supervisors.” A memorandum, written by Taylor Porter on May 15, 2013, documents LSU and Taylor Porter entering into a conspiracy to cover up Les Miles’ sexual harassment and Title IX investigations in violation of Federal and State Civil Rico Statutes. The Husch Blackwell Report (the Husch Report) documented how LSU orchestrated a retaliation against Ms Lewis, including the mental breakdown and ongoing mental trauma she suffered as a result. Once LSU could not hush Ms Lewis, they laid the groundwork for perpetual retaliation and hostility to render her embarrassed, isolated and invisible.

Around one month ago, LSU released the results of a Husch Blackwell investigation.

Attorneys for Sharon Lewis say that “additional claims will be filed in East Baton Rouge Parish State Court and with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission next week.”