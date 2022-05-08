SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old man from Shreveport.

According to the state police, the crash happened on May 6 around 10:30 p.m. near Slaughter. Through an investigation, troopers learned that 46-year-old Michael John Moredock was riding a Kent brand bicycle north on an unlit part of LA 19 near the East Feliciana Parish line. Police say that Moredock was riding on the right side of the northbound lane when he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle.

He was ejected from the bike and landed in a grassy part east of the northbound lane. Police say he was not wearing a helmet and was killed due to the crash.

Following the crash, the vehicle that hit Moredock fled the scene. Troopers believe the suspected vehicle may be a light silver 2007 to 2013 GMC Sierra with a black aftermarket ranch-style front bumper and black rims. The truck was seen pulling a 10 to 12-foot single axle utility trailer. The state police say the vehicle was last seen going northbound on LA-19 towards Ethel, then eastbound on LA-412.

Troopers are asking the public to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225)-754-8500 if they have any information on the crash.