LSP Master Trooper on administrative leave until drug investigation is complete

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana State Police

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police have confirmed that Master Trooper Michael Reichardt has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Trooper Reichardt was interviewed in the course of an investigation that led to the arrest of Dr. Scott Burkett back in 2020.

Dr. Burkett was charged with the illegal distribution of Schedule II drugs. The case against Dr. Burkett is under review by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

Trooper Reichardt will remain on leave while State Police complete a criminal and administrative investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News