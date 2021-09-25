LSP: Man severely injured in hit-and-run accident on Louisiana highway

AMIRITE, La. (WGNO) — On September 22, 2021, Louisiana State Police began investigating a hit-and-run incident shortly after 8 p.m. on LA Highway 16 in front of Tall Timber’s Truck Stop in St. Helena Parish.

According to troopers, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on LA Highway 16. At the same time, a white SUV possibly a 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe / GMC Yukon) was traveling eastbound on LA Highway 16.

As both vehicles approached the entrance into Tall Timber’s, the SUV attempted to make a left turn and traveled into the path of the motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle struck the rear right portion of the SUV. The SUV was seen on surveillance video turning around in the parking lot, then fleeing the scene westbound on LA Highway 16.

The driver of the SUV was described as a black male late possibly in his late 30’s with short hair/bald.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Troopers are now asking for your assistance in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver. Troopers urge

anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.