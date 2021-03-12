LSP: Man killed in officer-involved shooting following pursuit in Red River Parish was armed

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have confirmed the man killed during a police pursuit Wednesday night involving sheriff’s deputies in Red River Parish was armed with a handgun.

That’s according to LSP Trooper Brent Hardy, who declined to release further details pending their investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of 42-year-old Michael Laduca of Waterford, Connecticut. State police are investigating at the request of the De Soto and Red River Parish sheriff’s offices.

According to LSP, the deadly confrontation happened during a pursuit from De Soto Parish into Red River Parish that started just after 9:30 p.m. when RRPSO deputies attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Laduca.

“For reasons still under investigation, Laduca refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued on roadways in DeSoto Parish before entering Red River Parish. As the pursuit continued in Red River Parish, Laduca turned onto an oilfield road, traveled through a barbed-wire fence, and entered a pasture where the vehicle became stuck in a ditch. Laduca fled from the vehicle and led deputies on a foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, a confrontation occurred which led to deputies from RRPSO and DPSO discharging their firearms.”

State police say Laduca was pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the deputies involved have not been released.