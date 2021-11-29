LSP: Man headbutts officer during DWI arrest

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 28, 2021, Louisiana State Police were dispatched to assist Monroe Police with an impaired driver.

Upon arrival, Troopers came in contact with 23-year-old Nicholas James Eppinette and detected a strong alcoholic beverage.

Eppinette had red bloodshot eyes and stated that he was driving and left a bar.

According to officers, Eppinette became irritated and attempted to exit the back of the Monroe Police unit.

After complaining that officers did not read him his Miranda Rights, officers read him his rights as he attempted to exit the unit again.

Once officers grabbed his leg to place him back in the unit, Eppinette lunged forward and headbutted an officer.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.