HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Detectives with the Louisiana State Police are investigating after a person died while in custody of the Houma Police Department on Friday, Nov. 3.

LSP officials said Houma police requested LSP’s assistance with an in-custody death around 5 a.m.

According to LSP, a Houma police officer stopped a car for an equipment violation near Louisiana Highway 3040 and Grinage Street.

During the stop, the driver resisted the officer and tried to run away. The officer used a Taser on the individual and took them him into custody.

LSP officials said the driver was seated in the backseat of the patrol car, which is when the officer saw him try to conceal bags of suspected drugs in his mouth.

The driver was taken out of the car and became unresponsive, LSP officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to LSP, more information will be released as it’s available.

Anyone with further information about the incident can call LSP investigators at (985)-876-8834 or make an anonymous report online.

