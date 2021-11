HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, November 1, Louisiana State Police began investigating an officer-involved shooting in Houma.

Officials say Houma police responded to an incident on Downtown Court, where a man was later shot by officers. He was transported to the hospital.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name or the details of the shooting.

