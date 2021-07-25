LSP: Impaired driver kills bicyclist in a hit-and-run

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LACOMBE, La, (WGNO) — Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on US 190 near North Tranquility Road in St. Tammany Parish around 8:15 p.m., on Saturday.

The crash killed a bicyclist.

According to police, the initial investigation showed a bicyclist was traveling westbound on US 190. At the same time, a 2021 Kia K5, driven by Andre Damiens III of Lacombe, was traveling westbound on US 190.

For reasons still under investigation, the Kia K5 struck the bicyclist. After impacting the bicyclist, Damiens fled the scene. During the investigation, Troopers identified Damiens as the hit and run driver.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time and sustained fatal injuries during the crash. The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was taken from the bicyclist.

After police located Damiens, Troopers arrested and transported Damiens to a nearby facility where he provided a breath sample that tested over the legal limit.

After the breath test, Troopers booked Damiens into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide, LRS 14:100 Hit and Run, and LRS 32:58 Careless Operation.

This crash is still under investigation.

State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place and designate a driver when consuming alcohol. Police also urge passengers to never get in a vehicle with an impaired driver and to always buckle up.