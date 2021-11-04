LSP: Impaired driver crashes into police unit which leads to 2 arrests

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a crash involving an officer and an impaired driver on November 4, 2021, around 3:30 a.m.

A Trooper with Louisiana State Police Troop B was traveling West on I-10 near Causeway Boulevard in a fully marked Louisiana State Police unit. At the same time, 26-year-old Jaylyn Gordon was driving a 2009 Acura TSX in the same area. Gordon passed the fully marked LSP unit at a high rate of speed and changed lanes in front of the Trooper causing the left rear of Gordon’s vehicle to strike the right front of the LSP unit.

Photo Courtesy:LSP

During the crash investigation, Gordon was determined to be unrestrained, impaired, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Dexter Reed was a 24-year-old passenger in Gordon’s vehicle and was determined to have an active warrant for his arrest in Baton Rouge pertaining to charges of theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Troopers also located two 9mm Glock pistols, one of which had been converted to a fully automatic handgun.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

As a result of the investigation, Gordon was arrested for Driving While Impaired; Driving with Suspended License; No Seatbelt, and several traffic-related charges. Reed was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (2 counts); No Seatbelt and the outstanding warrant. Gordon and Reed were transported to and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Motorists can report any hazardous situation or impaired driver to the nearest Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from a cellular phone or 911 to your local law enforcement agency.