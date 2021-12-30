LSP: Driver who caused crash that killed 3 siblings was intoxicated

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A toxicology sample taken from John Lundy, the driver who caused a crash that killed him and three siblings from Jeanerette on I-49 the night of Dec. 17, shows that his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Toxicology tests were taken at the scene of the crash, as is routine, and were completed by the LSP Crime Lab. The results were released on Thursday, Dec. 30.

LSP urges drivers to never drive intoxicated.

As we approach this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s celebrations, let us do so remembering those who have died this past year as a result of someone else’s careless decision to get behind the wheel impaired. Let us not lose the lesson of the devastating consequences those poor decisions have had on our communities. Please resolve to have a plan, to never drive impaired by drugs or alcohol, and to always wear your seat belt. Louisiana State Police Troop I