LSP arrest three, including 15-year-old, in officer-involved shooting incident

UPDATE:
State troopers have arrested three people, including a 15-year-old boy, in connection to an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred Friday in Sorrento.
Troopers arrested the following people on the charges listed below:
38-year-old Juan Ortiz of Gonzales
- Resisting an officer by force or violence
- Disturbing the peace
- Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile while committing a crime
- Attempted first-degree murder of a police officer
35-year-old Jose Ortiz of San Juan, Texas
- Resisting an officer by force or violence
- Disturbing the peace
- Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile while committing a crime
- Second-degree battery
Unnamed 15-year-old boy
- Resisting an officer by force or violence
- Disturbing the peace
- Attempted first-degree murder of a police officer
ORIGINAL:
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies became involved in a physical altercation with three males after responding to a call in Sorrento Friday. One deputy fired his gun, critically injuring one of the suspects accused of getting physical with the deputies.
Shortly after midnight, two Ascension Parish deputies responded to a disturbance call in the River Ridge subdivision in Sorrento. Deputies arrived and made contact with three males at the residence, and a physical confrontation ensued between the deputies and the males, according to Louisiana State Police spokesperson Taylor J. Scrantz.
During the confrontation, one of the deputies fired his gun, striking one of the males.
That person sustained critical injuries, and one deputy sustained moderate injuries.
