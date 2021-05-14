LSP: Arrest made in overnight hit-and-run on Jefferson Hwy.

JEFFERSON, La. — Just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a two-vehicle fatal hit and run crash on US 90 (Jefferson Hwy) near Scott Street.

The crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Wayne Greiner of River Ridge.

Evidence collected at the scene on the night of the crash led to the arrest of 36-year-old Adrian Cortez Velasquez, of New Orleans. Velasquez will be booked at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Negligent Homicide (Felony)

Hit and Run (Felony)

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor)

No Driver’s License (Misdemeanor)

Troopers initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Dodge pickup was traveling northbound on LA 3046 in the left lane near Scott Street. At the same time, Greiner was traveling southbound on LA 3046 in a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, also in the left lane near Scott Street.

For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge pickup crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck Greiner’s vehicle. Greiner was transported to a local area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

LSP says the driver of the Dodge pickup was seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot south on LA 3046 where he then entered a silver SUV near Frank H. Lemon playground.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash however, a toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy.

This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

Troop B has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths since the beginning of 2021.