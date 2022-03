NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police released information on the five-day deployment of LSP troopers to the French Quarter for Mardi Gras week.

According to LSP, 24 firearms were seized for various levels of illegal possession, 44 people were arrested, and troopers answered 167 calls for service.

According to LSP’s Twitter page, LSP troopers completed nearly 1,100 public assists.