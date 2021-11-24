LPSO: Suspected drug dealer arrested for second time in two weeks

LAROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — For the second time this month, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Reggie Estay, of Larose.

Estay was arrested on November 9 along with three others after “agents found over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine hidden in a loaf of packaged bread,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspected drug dealer was arrested again on Monday, November 22.

62-year-old Reese Gravois, of Cut Off was arrested along with Estay during a traffic stop.



Images courtesy of Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (Reggie Estay/Reese Gravois)

The traffic stop took place at approximately 3 p.m. and agents identified Gravois as the driver.

“During the stop, an agent’s K-9 alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Agents then searched the vehicle and found around 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

LPSO says the drugs were located “inside the fuse box, near the engine.”

As the investigation unfolded, agents concluded that the methamphetamine belonged to Estay.

“Agents learned Gravois assisted Estay in hiding the drugs inside the vehicle,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Agents arrested both individuals and Estay and Gravois remain behind bars in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is providing the charges for Estay and Gravois.

Estay was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Gravois was charged with Principal to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Bond for both suspects is set at $25,000.