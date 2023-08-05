All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on four counts of attempted murder.

On Tuesday, August 1, deputies responded to a call of gunshots at an apartment on Meadow Circle in Thibodaux. At the scene, deputies found bullet holes in the front door and the window of the apartment.

Several individuals were inside the apartment including three children.

Through further investigation, Nehru Davis, 23, was identified as a suspect in the shooting. Detectives learned that Davis previously sent threatening messages to the woman who lived in the apartment.

Reports show, two hours before the shooting Davis sent text messages and placed a phone call to the woman.

Davis is currently wanted on four counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

If anyone has information on this crime or Davis’ possible whereabouts, you can also submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org.

