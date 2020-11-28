LPD: Multiple people stabbed after altercation at motel in Laffayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two employees of a motel were wounded during a stabbing attack on Alcide Domingue Dr. at around 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to Lafayette Police.

Troy LeDoux, 36, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after being treated for injuries sustained in the attack. He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a police officer, and resisting an officer. His bond was listed at $105,000

According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin, police responded to the motel to find LeDoux being held down by one of the victims. The investigation determined that LeDoux had attempted to rent a motel room, but because of bad behavior, the front desk clerk refused to sell him a room. LeDoux allegedly jumped over the desk and began attacking the clerk, who suffered “significant defensive wounds from the knife attack” and was taken to a local hospital.

During the attack, a second employee attempted to intervene and sustained minor lacerations. However, after a brief struggle, the second employee was able to detain LeDoux. It was unclear how LeDoux came to be injured in the struggle.