NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Catholic priest Lawrence Hecker was denied a request for a lower bond on Friday, Dec. 8. This is the second time he’s made the request, and it was denied.

Hecker is facing charges of aggravated rape, kidnapping, crimes against nature and theft. He was indicted in September.

The charges follow the discovery of a 1999 document found by The Guardian newspaper where Hecker apparently confesses to the archdiocese that he sexually molested and harmed several teenagers between 1966 and 1972.

He’s pled not guilty to the charges against him.

His bond remains at$855,000. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024. The trial is scheduled for March 25, 2024.

