NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward on Sunday afternoon.

According to the NOPD, police were called to the 1000 block of Lamanche Street, near the Holy Cross area, just before 3:30.

Initial reports indicated a man had been shot outside a home and was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

However, information later released by the NOPD showed the victim died on the scene. The case was then reclassified as a homicide.

Other details, including a suspect and a motive, were not immediately available.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police continue to investigate the homicide. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by completing an online form, or by calling (504) 822-1111.