Louisiana woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for stealing $300,000 from employer

LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 18, 2021, 51-year-old Tracie Sonnier was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud charges. The charges stemmed from an investigation that began when her employer discovered missing money from their business account. From 1996 to May 2020, Sonnier was employed by Aries Marine Corporation.

She worked as an administrative assistant and had bookkeeping duties. The U.S. Secret Service and the Lafayette Police Department initiated an investigation and discovered Sonnier created a scheme to defraud her employer’s bank accounts to pay for personal expenses. The investigation revealed that the scheme resulted in a $335,015.67 loss to the company.