COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Franklinton woman is facing 5 years in prison for the murder of her best friend’s fiancé.

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s reports, on Thursday (April 27th) 38-year-old Margaret Stockstill has been found guilty by a St. Tammany jury on one count of negligent homicide.

Stockstill was originally found guilty of the incident and was convicted of second-degree murder in June of 2018.

After appealing the verdict her charge has been changed from a life sentence to up to 5 years in prison.

Her sentencing is set for June 1, 2023.

