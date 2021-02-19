Louisiana woman arrested for alleged domestic abuse while minors were present

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Belle Rose woman is facing charges of domestic abuse and aggravated assault with child endangerment following a dispute with her domestic partner on Thursday.

Michelle Boudreaux, 43, of 6487 Highway 1, allegedly moved aggressively toward her domestic partner with a weapon during an argument, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The situation was diffused, but minor children were present during the time of the incident.

Deputies arrested Boudreaux, who was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Her bond is set at $15,000.

