BAYOU VISTA, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent search of a home by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section led to the seizure of drugs, money, gun and a vehicle.

43-year-old Charlie Kelly, of Morgan City, was arrested after a search was executed at a home on Sunset Ave.

So what was uncovered during the search of the home?

SMPSO provided a rundown of what was seized below:

  • Xanax pills
  • 28 g. Cocaine
  • 55 g. Synthetic Marijuana
  • 41.6 g. Marijuana
  • $11,122 Cash
  • Highpoint .380
  • 2013 Cadillac vehicle

Kelly was booked into and subsequently bonded out of the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

The 43-year-old is facing these charges::

  • Possession of schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute
  • Possession of schedule II (cocaine) with intent to distribute
  • Possession of schedule IV (xanax) with intent to distribute
  • Possession of schedule I (synthetic marijuana) with intent to distribute
  • Possession of schedule I (MDMA)
  • Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS
  • Transactions involving drug proceeds
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Information and tips from the community helped the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section in this case.