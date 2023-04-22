All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty

JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On April 19, 2023, deputies of the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a juvenile was arrested after a threat was made at a school in the area. Information is limited at this time.

As always we will keep you updated as we receive more information.

