Louisiana teen arrested after accidentally shooting himself

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: A view of “Handcuffs” by Ai Weiwei at the UNITAS 2nd annual gala against human trafficking at Capitale on September 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over two months ago, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to what turned out to be an accidental shooting in Bayou L’Ourse.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 14-year-old had “sustained a non-life-threatening wound from a firearm.”

Further investigation found that the gun used in the accidental shooting was stolen.

After the investigation was finished, authorities were able to file a verified complaint against the teen:

The 14-year-old is facing these charges:

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

The teen is now in “the custody of a parent.”