NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The trial for four teenagers accused of the fatal carjacking that killed 73-year-old Linda Frickey has been delayed again.

The Louisiana Supreme Court Tuesday overturned a previous ruling that denied a continuance in the trial of four teenagers accused of Frickey’s murder in March 2022.

Although this delays the trial for the four teenagers, it also could mean that all four teenagers could appear in court as it gives both the defense and the prosecution more time to review DNA evidence. A court hearing will decide the new trial date.

When asked about the ruling, Frickey’s family tells WGNO “We have to accept this and set a new trial date. This is one setback, but we will continue to get justice.”

