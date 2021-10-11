Louisiana State Police Trooper ambushed and killed in Saturday manhunt

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A day-long manhunt ends with the tragic death of two people including Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of Louisiana State Police. Authorities say he was ambushed and killed in his patrol car.

“I’m not going to lie, this is the toughest night of my entire career, it hurts, but we will get through it,” LSP Col. Lamar Davis said.

Gaubert is being remembered as a person who was selfless.

“Trooper Gaubert Embodied everything that we stand for, honor duty, selfless service, and courage,” Davis said.

LSP says 31-year-old Matthew Mire is connected to a multi-parish homicide investigation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

“A lot of unanswered questions and we still do not know the motive, we don’t know why this guy shot five people today and tried to shoot a sixth,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Police say that over the span of a few hours, Mire shot two people in Livingston Parish, and then traveled to Ascension Parish where he shot two more people. One of those two people died.

“Miss Pamela Adair, and our thoughts and our prayers go out to the Adair family and all our victims today,” said Webre.

Police said after a pursuit and gunfire exchange with another officer, Mire abandoned a stolen car at the end of Hoo Shoo Too Rd. and fled on foot. Hours after searching, Mire was caught and transported to a hospital with a K-9 bite injury and a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

“You don’t get him to come out, you go in there and get him, he didn’t come out, he ran all day long,” said Webre.

According to Louisiana State Police, Gaubert was killed in the area where an earlier related death occurred. Police say they are still investigating why he was found hours later.

“There are some inconsistencies, and there’s some information that we’re trying to gather, ” said Davis

LSP detectives obtained arrest warrants for Mire in Ascension and Livingston parishes. Mire is being monitored at a medical facility and he will be booked on the warrant charges as soon as he is released.

State police are asking that the Gaubert family is given the privacy they need as they mourn.

Monetary donations for the family of Master Trooper Gaubert can be made through The Louisiana State Troopers Association – Louisiana Troopers Charities.