Louisiana State Police have seized over $6 million worth of illegal narcotics in the last 30 days

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 1, 2021, Louisiana State Police made a traffic stop on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish. During the investigation, Troopers were able to locate and seize 18 kilograms of methamphetamine. The value of this amount of methamphetamine is worth approximately $2.2 million.

After discovering the illegal narcotics, Troopers arrested 47-year-old Ricardo Guevara for drug charges and booked him into the St. Tammany Parish jail. In the last 30 days, Troopers have seized over $6 million in illegal narcotics during numerous traffic stops. Troopers seized the following illegal narcotics:

37.5 Kilograms of Methamphetamine (worth $4.6 million)

3.5 Kilograms of Cocaine (worth $105,000)

577 Pounds of Marijuana (worth $1.6 million)

According to Louisiana State Police, they will continue to provide the citizens of Louisiana a safer community through proactive drug related enforcement and cooperative efforts with local and federal law enforcement agencies.