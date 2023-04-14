All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 13, 2023, at approximately 8:23 AM, Louisiana State Police observed a vehicle following a truck too closely. After initiating a traffic stop, authorities made contact with 35-year-old Sidney E. Purry and 30-year-old Jonathan P. Robinson of Oklahoma City, Okla.

According to the affidavit, authorities smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When Purry was asked about the odor, he allegedly admitted to possessing marijuana in the vehicle. Authorities went on to search the vehicle and located approximately 20 pounds of marijuana and two handguns.

Officials confirmed that one of the handguns was reported stolen in Jackson, Miss. The duo was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked for multiple drug and gun charges.

